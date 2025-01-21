PROMISE KEPT 🇺🇸🕊📹 PRESIDENT DONALD JOHN TRUMP PARDONS JANUARY 6 POLITICAL PRISONERS❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇺🇸🕊📹 — Organizers at Freedom Corner say they're getting messages from inside the jail that guards are threatening the J6 prisoners ahead of their release.
🔗 Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY)
Source: https://t.me/c/1608812896/25584
Thumbnail: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2025/jan/20/trump-says-he-has-pardoned-about-1500-jan-6-defend/
https://www.witf.org/2025/01/20/donald-trump-pardons-january-6-criminals-dismisses-pending-cases/
An older piece from 2 years ago:
https://healinglaw.com/blog/counter-protests-grow-at-the-j6-vigil-on-freedom-corner-in-dc-continues/
To Ray Epps and all of the scumbags whom assisted in the #FEDSURRECTION 🧳 are you all packed up for GITMO❓