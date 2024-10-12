BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

1879 Prominent Doctor Warns Folks About Toxic and Deadly Vaccines!
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
68 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
269 views • 8 months ago

READ FULL ARTICLE From: Roman Bystrianyk from Substack.com
Sep 30

"In 1879, a prominent doctor warned of the dangerous and deadly risks associated with the smallpox vaccine. Sadly, his concerns, along with those of hundreds of other physicians who spoke out about the failures of smallpox vaccination, were largely ignored. Instead, the medical establishment promoted the belief that vaccination was "safe and effective," perpetuating a narrative that stood in stark contrast to the troubling realities many in the field observed....

“…since blood-poisoning of our children was enforced by Act of Parliament, small-pox has increased both in extent and frequency. Now vaccination by calf-pox, cow-pox, or humanised pox, whatever may be the multiplicity of lymphs, (and “pure vaccine” is only a rhetorical euphemism for horse-grease) is an eruptive disease, setting in with febrile symptoms, followed by papule, vesicle, and pustule, in about eight days. And what else is small-pox?

I have recently dissected more than a dozen children whose deaths were caused by vaccination, and no small-pox, however black, could have left more hideous traces of its malignant sores, foul sloughing, hearts empty or congested with clots, than did some of these little victims. Shame!..." 

― William Hycheman, MD, forty years’ experience as a Doctor of Medicine, 1879

Keywords
newsdeadly vaccines1879 prominent doctorwarns folks about toxiceven back thenvaccines have always beendepopulation bioweapon injections
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy