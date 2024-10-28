Clashes between Hezbollah & IDF on the outskirts of Khiam, Lebanon - tonight

Israeli armored formation is trying to advance towards the Lebanese town of Khiyam, meeting harsh resistance from Hezbollah.

Clashes between Hezbollah and the IDF on the outskirts of Khiam, Lebanon.

Hezbollah ATGM.

@Middle_East_Spectator added this:

— Tomorrow, the ground operation in Lebanon will enter its second month, and the IDF still does not fully control any major village on the Lebanese border.

For the record, at this time during the July 2006 war (one month into the war), the IDF was operating inside Bint Jbeil, although they were of course forced to leave.

The IDF currently has not even managed to enter the outskirts of Bint Jbeil, let alone the center. Even Aytaroun and Maroun El Ras it does not control.

Adding more about this:

Intense clashes taking place between Hezbollah resistance fighters and an israeli force trying to advance towards Al-Khiam city in Southern Lebanon.

This seems to be a big attempt by the israeli forces to push through Hezbollah’s defensive positions to gain a foothold on a strategic hill that overlooks Al-Khiam city.

ℹ️It is reported that Netenyahu and his Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, are monitoring the assault from the Kirya Building.

Adding more about this:

Israeli forces appear to be trying to advance towards and capture a hill, at El Hamames. (south of Khiaym)

Adding:

Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon’s Bekaa region have led to a devastating toll, with at least 60 people killed and over 100 injured in a single day of aggression.

Confirmed reports state that 16 people were martyred in a massacre in the town of al-Allaq, while another 10 were killed in an attack on the town of Al-Hfeir, both west of Baalbek district. Additionally, five were martyred and seven others were wounded in an airstrike near the Gouraud barracks in the city of Baalbek.

This wave of airstrikes has intensified in the area, as the death toll continues to mount amid ongoing aggression.

Adding:

💬🇵🇸 A leak from Netanyahu in the closed session of the Likud bloc, in which he said that he will not agree to end the war in Gaza in exchange for the release of prisoners, but will only agree to partial deals, for example prisoners in exchange for days of truce, and according to him, he is not impressed by what was said that the assassination of Sinwar brings us closer to reaching an agreement.

Adding:

The Islamic Resistance Operations Room in Lebanon released a comprehensive update on recent confrontations with Israeli forces, outlining a series of successful operations based on precise intelligence.

According to the report, Resistance fighters inflicted heavy losses on the Israeli army, with over 90 Israeli officers and soldiers killed and 750 others injured since the ground invasion began. In recent days, the Resistance has reported a significant escalation in daily operations, including air and missile strikes on Israeli forces attempting to advance.

Despite continued Israeli efforts, the report confirmed that Israeli forces have been unable to fully capture or occupy any of the villages on the forward edge. The Lebanese Resistance reaffirmed its commitment to continue operations until the aggression ceases and the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

Adding:

Dayfallah al-Shami, a member of the Yemeni Ansar Allah’s Political Bureau, has commended the Resistance fighters in Gaza and South Lebanon for their intensified operations, describing their efforts as "heroic epics" that have led to significant victories and foiled enemy plans. Al-Shami noted that the increased military actions in these regions have forced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to face further displacement of settlers, contradicting his original intentions to secure the northern settlements.

In his statement, al-Shami also highlighted the recent military maneuvers by the Yemeni Armed Forces, which, he said, convey a strong message to any adversary considering aggression against Yemen. "We are ready for any aggression and any possible scenario," he warned, underscoring Yemen's preparedness in the face of rising regional tensions.