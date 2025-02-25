DR. MICHELLE PEAL, N.D. & PLEADIAN MESSAGES FOR BEAUTIFUL BRIGHT FUTURE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show on Radio Sol in Vienna Austria, I give messages from Dr. Peal and Pleadian Admiral Hallisouris on the Ascension and our beautiful, bright future! The show is in English and German. Now is the end of millions of years of negativity and the beginning of a brand new positive and beautiful future for humanity! I hope you all can listen! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio. tedmahr.com outofthisworldreadings.com galacticwisdomconference.com
Cover picture: Hopi prophecy rock with two lines -- top line is end of the world, bottom line is peace and harmony for humanity with peace, prosperity, and harmony