Will The Supreme Court Move The Case To Military for Tribunals? | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 28
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
1
120 views • 6 months ago

Loy Brunson with his trumpet playing Brothers appeared on over 60 National TV shows including appearances with Johnny Carson and President Ronald Reagan. Loy made US Supreme Court history with the first emergency appeal ever filed by SCOTUS from someone representing themself without a lawyer.


Loy's federal lawsuit against Joe Biden and 387 other government officials is considered to be the most powerful case ever brought to the Supreme court.


He is also the author of a pocket-size Constitution book that is the first to show the power Clause that defines and prohibits socialism, plus much more.


- Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and 147 members of Congress plead to pause the

allowable 10 days before certification in 2020- this was denied and this is the

premise of the Brunson case


- Loy explains the process and the hurdles he endured within the system to get the case to the Supreme Court


- Petition kick off brain child of Juan O’Savin


- President Trump supported the petition


- The Federal Reserve exposed in a letter to Congress to repatriate the funds and the wealth back to the American people


- Support the letter writing campaign to end the Fed at loybrunson.com


-Pick up copies of the pocket-size Constitution book that is the first to show the power Clause that defines and prohibits socialism, plus much more


- Powers of the Supreme Court and powers of the plaintiff discussed


- Supreme Court can move the powers to a military tribunal!


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Support the Case

https://loybrunson.com/


Get Your Copies Today

https://7discoveries.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com

joe bidented cruzjosh hawleyfederal lawsuitmilitary tribunalend the fedtrump supportjuan osavinloy brunsonbrunson casesupreme court historyemergency appealselfrepresentation387 officialsconstitution bookantisocialism clausecongress certification pauselegal hurdlesfederal reserve exposurerepatriate fundsletter-writing campaignsupreme court powers
