10/03/2023 -- West Coast USA + California on Watch M5+ -- West Pacific new deep unrest now!!

Professionals now doing their own earthquake forecasting.
The National Science Foundation (NSF) has allocated 2.5 million dollars towards "QuakeWorx" , a hub for professionals do their own earthquake forecasting, modeling, simulations...and they're giving access to other professionals / colleges to share information regarding ideas, and theories.
Shaking Up Earthquake Studies by Increasing Access to Data, Tools and Research Results
https://today.ucsd.edu/story/shaking-up-earthquake-studies-by-increasing-access-to-data-tools-and-research-results
So much for the whole "earthquakes cannot be forecast" thing. Whatever happened to that?!
I was literally told that earthquakes cannot be forecast in any way by a top geophysics professor from one of the colleges listed in this very article!
As for this update and the earthquake forecast for this week:
New deep M5.0+ activity means seismic unrest is due to rise in the next several days across the board. I expect a 1 magnitude increase across the board plus a flurry of new deep earthquakes.
Additionally, M6+ activity should fill in EACH halfway point currently seen between the clusters of M5.0 level activity.
Central to Southern California due for M5+ activity.
Simply put, expect a round of new M6 level activity at multiple locations (seen now as the areas between the 5's).
Expect 1 magnitude increase across the board on each continent. (where there are M3's there should be a step up to M4's, where there are 4's we should see 5's and where there are 5's we should see 6's (so forth upwards as the whole planet takes a step up in a short amount of time).
USA should also see M4+ back in Oklahoma after a period without, as well as the East Coast of the USA over by Virginia again.. M4+ due (rare).
Be on watch this week for anything bigger, and of course we're watching the "dutch" guys forecast as well... just in case his stopped clock is right twice a day!
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
