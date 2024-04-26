358) Sabrina Wallace — "Bomba" oscilatória de Neutrinos

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fonte – Canal Psinergy; April 16, 2024.
First attempt Neutrino bomb: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.84535C79-1C4F-48F0-8726-5DD4A4CC0258:6
CAPITULOS:
00:01'' » 05:15'' | Capítulo I — Neutrões e Neutrinos;
05:16'' » 11:23'' | Capítulo II — Bomba de Neutrinos e a desintegração da presente humanidade;
11:24'' » 13:49'' | Capítulo III — Aumentação Humana;
13:49'' » 14:57'' | Capítulo IV — Antenas em fase 5G dentro da cobertura metálica do smartphone;
14:57'' » 19:18'' | Capítulo V — Pós-Humanismo versus Transhumanismo: do "Fim do Excepcionalismo" ao "Humanismo Tecnológico".
Essencial:
• Posthumanism vs Transhumanism_the 'End of Exceptionalism': https://link.springer.com/article/10.1134/s1019331622120073#Sec4 ou https://www.researchgate.net/publication/364033317_Posthumanism_vs_Transhumanism_From_the_End_of_Exceptionalism_to_Technological_Humanism
• Human Augmentation - The Dawn of a New Paradigm : https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/609d23c6e90e07357baa8388/Human_Augmentation_SIP_access2.pdf
• Industrial Cyberphysical Systems: A Backbone of the Fourth Industrial Revolution: https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7883993
• Microfluidics, Nano-DNA Robots & DATA Mining: https://rumble.com/v4omfml-april-10-2024.html
Geradores, detectores e a treta da "matéria escura” associada:
• Why Japan is Hollowing Out a Mountain : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSYL0MHMwog
• 282) LEDs ofuscantes impedem a visualização do "pó" no ar: https://www.brighteon.com/28ff0815-edba-44ff-9752-3473ef801bfa
• Sirius, o maior acelerador de partículas do Brasil: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4qE_9b_wPA
• Tokamak: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xu7aY5xCGvc
• CERN quer novo acelerador de partículas até 2040: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWdBt4R2l_c
• Ritual junto à estátua de Shiva, no CERN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3KD0b0qfXI
• “Giro de Morte” provocado pelas antenas em fase em reacção com as nanopartículas no corpo. Canal Wake.The.Fuck.Up; Maio 26, 2023. "SPINNERS" | Mega-Compilation - (When the Graphene Oxide Demons are Unleashed): https://www.bitchute.com/video/8pacKDAWkyij/
Outro material:
• Nanocrystals: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsnano.3c12929
• Digital Beamforming for Radar and Electronic Warfare: https://www.mobilityengineeringtech.com/component/content/article/39312-making-fully-digital-beamforming-for-radar-and-electronic-warfare-applications-a-reality
• Molecular Communication: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35215050/
• DOE Explains...Neutrinos: https://www.energy.gov/science/doe-explainsneutrinos#:~:text=Every%20time%20atomic%20nuclei%20come,never%20interact%20with%20other%20matter
• A Beam-Steering Antenna for 5G Mobile Phones: https://spectrum.ieee.org/a-beam-steering-antenna-for-real-world-mobile-phones
• Magnetic Human Body Communication Transceiver: https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/A-Sub-10-pJ-bit-5-Mb-s-Magnetic-Human-Body-Park-Mercier/ba2d35ab2e3aee58e935f0fb0623dcbc70d2b0b8/figure/1
• 2023 IEEE Biomedical Systems: https://ieee-cas.org/event/conference/2023-ieee-biomedical-circuits-and-systems-conference
• Smart City Healthcare Cyber Physical System: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8387555/#:~:text=Internet%20is%20the%20backbone%20for,computing%20and%20blockchain%20%5B4%5D
Saúde:
• Telemedicine: https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Telemonitoring-system-for-remote-monitoring-of-arrhythmia-and-heart-failure-patients_fig2_329540782
• Energy-Harvesting-Driven Edge Devices: https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Offloading-strategies-using-fog-computing-paradigm-The-fog-layer-is-composed-of_fig3_358172207
