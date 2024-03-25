House GOP Threatens Garland With Contempt Over Biden Recordings—But Face Tough Odds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Facing Tough Odds: Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, and James Comer of Kentucky, threatened to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress if he doesn’t provide them with materials they requested related to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into President Joe Biden, but history shows such a threat is hard to prosecute.
