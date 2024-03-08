A Russian Ballet Dancer with a Machine Gun

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A ballet dancer with a machine gun
Military commander with call sign Valkyrie has explained how Russian women fight and defend their Motherland in the zone of the special military operation.
"I realized that such a chance could come once in a lifetime, because defending the Motherland is an honor. This is an honor that is not given to everyone. I grabbed this opportunity and joined [the Espanola brigade]. At the front line, you also stop perceiving yourself as a girl. No, you are a fighter. You are given certain tasks that you must accomplish."