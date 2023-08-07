Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 7, 2023 - Demonic globalists go CRAZY trying to suppress these 14 POWERFUL TRUTHS (that will set you free)

0:00 Intro

6:40 14 POWERFUL TRUTHS

1:13:31 Interview with Robert Kiyosaki





- Anything the satanic globalists don't want you to know, they label it "disinformation"

- The TRUTH will destroy their control over humanity and set you free

- Key technologies have been deliberately withheld from humanity

- #Scarcity in food, energy, medicine and wealth is ENGINEERED to keep people enslaved

- God and Mother Nature have already created all the #naturalmedicine the world could ever need

- The media push #hate because they need people to live in fear, anger and violence rather than #prosperity and #peace

- The higher the #CO2 in the atmosphere, the MORE food grows around the world, ending hunger

- #Carbon sequestration is a #terraforming operation to induce global #famine

- The food supply is deliberately poisoned with #pesticides to keep you confused, sick and fearful

- You exist as a reflection of the power of God, and through voice + intention, you can "program" the cosmos in your favor

- Full interview with "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki







