Ukrainian Soldiers Refuse To Obey Orders and Threaten Ukrainian Generals With Reprisals In KHARKIV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Western military experts from leading European and American analytical centers are still in a state of shock. They cannot understand how in 4 days of fighting in the northern part of the Kharkiv region, the Russian army managed to take control of 12 settlements and forced even the most combat-ready and motivated units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to flee.......................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/