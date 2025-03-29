Busker Mike XIII

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike was back again in the Bourke Street Mall under the old GPO building, this time with his gas mask. This WWII vintage military equipment attracted a larger crowd. Maybe that was because he had to play mostly by feel because the mask was highly restrictive vision-wise. Great guitar work as usual.