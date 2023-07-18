mRNA vaccines promote cancer, heart damage, blood clots, inflammation, says Peter McCullough, MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter McCullough, MD tells The Prather Report on July 14, 2023. "These mRNA [vaccines] promote cancer… and inhibit [the immune system from suppressing cancers.] “… cancer rates [are] skyrocketing. “In every country in the world that mass vaccinated, cancer rates are skyrocketing. [… mRNA vaccines] cause heart damage via the spike protein. “[mRNA vaccines cause] neurological damage like stroke, [like bleeding in the brain], neuropathy, Guillain-Barré Syndrome [rapid-onset muscle weakness caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system].” “[mRNA vaccines cause] ‘blood clots’… larger than we have ever seen… that don’t respond to blood thinners, and do NOT… dissolve. “[mRNA vaccines cause immune system problems] like multi-system inflammatory [syndrome]. “The spike protein, which is produced in abundance [in people who got the vaccine,] … interferes with two (2) tumor suppressor systems [our body’s ability to suppress cancer]…" “Kevin McKernan found [Green Monkey virus] DNA contaminating these [vaccine] vials — [Simian (monkey) Virus 40 (SV40)]. “[Found in the vaccines is] SV40… [which] is a known tumor gene promotor [promoting cancer].”
The full 54-minute interview is posted here: https://www.brighteon.com/dfaea9e8-0540-428f-82a2-21b3c667f82d
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News