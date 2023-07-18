mRNA vaccines promote cancer, heart damage, blood clots, inflammation, says Peter McCullough, MD

Peter McCullough, MD tells The Prather Report on July 14, 2023. "These mRNA [vaccines] promote cancer… and inhibit [the immune system from suppressing cancers.] “… cancer rates [are] skyrocketing. “In every country in the world that mass vaccinated, cancer rates are skyrocketing. [… mRNA vaccines] cause heart damage via the spike protein. “[mRNA vaccines cause] neurological damage like stroke, [like bleeding in the brain], neuropathy, Guillain-Barré Syndrome [rapid-onset muscle weakness caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system].” “[mRNA vaccines cause] ‘blood clots’… larger than we have ever seen… that don’t respond to blood thinners, and do NOT… dissolve. “[mRNA vaccines cause immune system problems] like multi-system inflammatory [syndrome]. “The spike protein, which is produced in abundance [in people who got the vaccine,] … interferes with two (2) tumor suppressor systems [our body’s ability to suppress cancer]…" “Kevin McKernan found [Green Monkey virus] DNA contaminating these [vaccine] vials — [Simian (monkey) Virus 40 (SV40)]. “[Found in the vaccines is] SV40… [which] is a known tumor gene promotor [promoting cancer].”

The full 54-minute interview is posted here: https://www.brighteon.com/dfaea9e8-0540-428f-82a2-21b3c667f82d

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

