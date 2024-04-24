BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Doctor at Calvary A Medical Perspective on the Wounds of Christ on the Cross
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 04/24/2024

John-Henry Westen Show


April 23, 2024


While sparing the world the consequences of sin with a perfect and total act of mercy, Christ spared himself no suffering during His passion and death on the Cross, and now Deacon Bob McDonald, a medical doctor, shares his forensic analysis of Christ's wounds.


Christ endured untold sufferings while on the Cross, paying the ultimate price for all of mankind's sins. Understanding gained from modern medicine provides a additional perspective and appreciation for Christ's sacrifice and the depth of Christ's wounds. Tune in now to learn more about Christ's infinite love for humanity, expressed singularly and perfectly on Calvary, and grow closer to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.


HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com


SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4r4o1o-a-doctor-at-calvary-a-medical-perspective-on-the-wounds-of-christ-on-the-cr.html


Keywords
christcrosscatholicmedicaldoctorcalvarywoundsmedical doctordeaconjohn-henry westenforensic analysisbob mcdonald
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy