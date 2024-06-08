Melbourne Freedom Rally 8 June 2024 Bourke Street Mall

This is part 1 of two videos of the rally, this one covering leaving Parliament House and the action and messages given in the Bourke Street Mall. There is always something happening there and this day was no different. The topics were many and varied but all issuing out of corruption in high places and there was very real sense that we are all being sold out as a society. A busker had paid for his spot (and time allocation near by) so he was glad we sensitive about that and moved on. The end of this video showed him busking with his partner afterward.