Forgotten 1774 Declaration: Precursor to Independence and Bill of Rights

“To these grievous measures, Americans cannot submit.” That’s the bold declaration that helped spark a coordinated resistance across the colonies in 1774. On this episode, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration and Resolves of the First Continental Congress, we’ll dive into what turned out to be not only a precursor to the Declaration of Independence, but the bill of rights too.
Path to Liberty: October 14, 2024