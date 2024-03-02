BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
One of the Rats representing the Shadow world government speaks...
Stand Up for Truth
Stand Up for Truth
232 views • 03/02/2024

This puppet speaks for the shadow world government. It seems they don`t want ordinary citizens going against their enslaving agenda. George Galloway won a by-election and straightaway the shadow world government wheels out one of their favourite Rats to vomit lie after lie. They won`t stop their relentless war on the citizens of the world. They are stepping up a gear and labelling anyone who doesn`t bow the knee, as an extremist and terrorist. We must be resilient and stand up to these Fascists who pretend they are our leaders. They are Not our leaders. All of the G7 puppets are put there by the shadow world government, and as soon as we realize this, we can start to resist and say No to their agenda of enslavement and servitude.

Keywords
worldgovernmentshadow
