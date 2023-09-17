BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Catherine Austin Fitts [Warnings of a Central Bank] | Allen Jackson Ministries Podcast
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
289 followers
Follow
358 views • 09/17/2023

Pastor Allen invited financial expert Catherine Austin Fitts to his podcast for an informative discussion about inflation and the economic uncertainty looming around us. She warns of the centralization of our banking system, the financial corruption taking place globally, the dishonesty she encountered while working in the federal government, and says, “You have to choose whether you’re going to go with God or go with the machine.” She reminds us that we’re in a spiritual battle and offers practical things we can do to increase our resiliency and grow our faith to prepare for what’s ahead. Fitts is the president and publisher of The Solari Report, and is a managing member of Solari Investment Screens, LLC.    https://home.solari.com/   Financial Transaction Freedom:  https://home.solari.com/financial-tra...   Missing Money:  https://missingmoney.solari.com/

Keywords
agenda 2030digital currencydigital idgreen agenda
