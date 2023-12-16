Redpills: Leave The World Behind

Revelation Of The Method

“Because my primary client works in the defense sector, I spent a lot of time studying the cost-benefit analysis of military-based campaigns. There was one program in particular that terrified my client the most: a simple three-stage maneuver that could topple a country’s government from within.

1. Isolation. Disable their communication and transportation. Make the target as deaf, dumb and paralyzed as possible, setting them up for the second stage.

2. Synchronized Chaos. Terrorize them with covert attacks and misinformation, overwhelming their defense capabilities, leaving their weapons systems vulnerable to extremists and their own military. Without a clear enemy or motive, people will start turning on each other. If done successfully, the third stage would happen on its own.

3. Coup d’etat. Civil War. Collapse. This program was considered the most cost-effective way to destabilize a country because, if the target nation was dysfunctional enough, it would in essence do the work for you. Whoever started this wants us to finish it.”

— G.H. Scott (Mahershala Ali) | Leave The World Behind





Patriots Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law

* The Earth alliance is executing a worldwide sting operation against the deep state i.e. belligerent occupiers.

* We are larping a [Bidan] movie with puppeted actors. This [Leave The World Behind] movie is more predictive programming re: bad guys’ foiled plans.

* This is a continuity-of-government situation that’s being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual and Manual For Courts-Martial.

* The fog of war is no joke — and battle fatigue is real.

* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final act.