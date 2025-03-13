TRUMP OUTSMARTED THEM ALL IN A SINGLE MOVE ♚ ANDREW SCHULZ SAW IT COMING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#trump #andrewschulz
It was like the Baptism seen at the end of the Godfather. Trump exposed half of Congress with this single move. A highly effective debate technique you can use in your own life.
Join the Secret Scholar community: https://www.patreon.com/c/Secret_Scholars
Music by Bensound.com
Artist: Benjamin Lazzarus
License code: AECHVUMNSFLTSOOY