🚨🚨🚨 ⚡️The Mayor of Aurora, Colorado just CONFIRMED that Venezuelan illegal 🚨🚨🚨 Aurora, 🚨🚨🚨 a quiet suburb near Denver, 🚨🚨🚨 IT NOT THE 70'S ANYMONE AMERICA

⚡️The Mayor of Aurora, Colorado just CONFIRMED that Venezuelan illegal migrant gangsters have indeed taken over several apartment complexes and have pushed out property managers to EXTORT rents from the tenants directly.
He also BLAMED the Kamala-Biden regime and said they may be involved in importing the illegals into his city, "Somebody put them there, and somebody funded it, whether it's the federal government or not."