Nick Fuentes goes off on critics who say his opposition to Israel is “third worldism.”





“These left wing Jews in our country have been prosecuting the war on White people for 30 years in the universities. (…) They play both sides because they're looking out for themselves.”





https://archive.ph/HSamP





