[May 5, 2024] Kilgore, the Compass Master (Part 1) [Flat Earth, Banjo, USA, Japan and Brazil]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Newly RESTORED Gleason's Map Download here:
Red RESTORED Map: https://www.dropbox.com/s/3mz60naa0hk5ujc/Gleason%20Map_v2.2_Red_3D_effect.png?dl=0
Blue RESTORED Map: https://www.dropbox.com/s/uzwp4kah1nuq2aw/GLEASON%20MAP_FINAL_ENG_blue_3D_white%20back2.png?dl=0
Google Drive RESTORED Gleason's Map Download here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JwG8lvAUDklZZUr6QtVqgPdcZ_AwUt5F
Emergency Landings proving Flat Earth here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/izcwfis0r8009ze/16%20Emergency%20Landings%20Proving%20FLAT%20EARTH.pdf?dl=0
For a print book for those who want one, Lulu Store
https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/flat_earth
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EddieAlencar:a