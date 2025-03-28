Clyde Moody - Medley - End/Release/Blue - Scott's Medicine Show Memories with Randall Franks

DocTommyScott.com RandallFranks.com Please Share: "Doc" Tommy Scott's Medicine Show Memories is hosted by Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night." He was the show's final celebrity co-star and continues Scott's Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree, now in it's 80th year. This webisode features a 1980 performance of Clyde Moody performing a medley including "The End of the World," "Release Me," and "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain." The Grand Ole Opry's Moody guest starred with the show for several seasons. The Canadian performance of the Last Real Old Time Medicine Show is live from Riverview, New Brunswick, Canada and sponsored by The Riverview Firefighters Association. Some performing on stage for Scott is Scotty Lee, Gaines Blevins, Marie Blevins, J.D. Dunn and Darrell Sayer. . Founded in 1890 by Doc Chamberlain. Scott started working on the medicine show in 1936 and continued operating it and other live shows until his passing in 2013. Scott is considered a Country music, Radio, TV and film pioneer starring on radio in the 1930s, Grand Ole Opry, films and television in the 1940s. Unlike many entertainers of his generation, he kept stage productions operating 6 days per week crossing the United States and Canada playing a different town daily from the 1930s-1990s, then limited touring until 2013. He and Franks released his autobiography "Snake Oil Superstars and Me" in 2007. Medicine Show Memories is an Educational Production. Clyde Moody - Medley - End/Release/Blue - Doc Tommy Scott's Medicine Show Memories