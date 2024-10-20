🚨GOVERNMENT COVER UP🚨 Pfizer Documents Reveal That Our Government Focused On Injuries They Knew They Were Causing Us and Not On Stopping Infection and Spread🚨🚨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pfizer Documents Reveal That Our Government Focused On Injuries They Knew They Were Causing Us and Not On Stopping Infection and Spread
DailyClout CEO, Naomi Wolf, in her interview with Del Bigtree on the Highwire last week, reflects on what her team has learned so far from the Pfizer documents they are continuing to release by court order.