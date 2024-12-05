Featured Guest Lawrence Freeman - Africa: Economic-Political Strategies, Sovereignty & Freedom from Poverty w/ special guests Drago Bosnic & PD Lawton

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/
http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents
Freedom International Livestream
Dec 5, 2024, Thursday 12:00 PM EST
Guest: Lawrence Freeman
Topic: Africa's Role in Shaping the New Global Order: Economic Growth, Geopolitical Strategies, Fight for Sovereignty and Freedom from Poverty
https://lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com/
Bio:
Lawrence Freeman stands as a prominent political-economic analyst with over three decades of dedicated experience in Africa, particularly within the discipline of physical economics. His unwavering advocacy for authentic economic growth through the enhancement of critical infrastructure, particularly in rail transportation and electricity, underscores his commitment to the principle that economic development is a fundamental human right. By prioritizing the sovereignty of African nations, Freeman empowers local leaders to advocate for policies that center on the welfare of their citizens.
Freeman's significant contributions to economic policy span several countries, including Ethiopia, Sudan, Mali, Chad, Nigeria, the Central African Republic, and Côte d'Ivoire. He champions transformative projects such as the Transaqua initiative, aimed at revitalizing Lake Chad, and the African Union’s African Integrated High-Speed Rail Network (AIHSN). Additionally, he is actively engaged in developing an African Infrastructure Development Plan inspired by Alexander Hamilton’s National Bank framework.
In addition to his policy work, Freeman enriches the academic landscape by teaching African history at a Maryland institution and disseminating his insights through a multitude of scholarly articles. His proactive involvement in international media, along with advisory roles—most notably with the Lake Chad Basin Commission—further amplifies his influence. Freeman’s work is not just critical; it is also inspiring, fostering a promising vision for Africa’s socio-economic development, and highlighting the indispensable role that infrastructure plays in achieving sustainable growth and prosperity.
Creator Host:
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
https://www.quantumnurse.life/
Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast
https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU
Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854
Special Guest Host:
Drago Bosnic
BRICS portal (infobrics.org)
Special Guest Host:
PD Lawton
WELLNESS RESOURCES
• Optimal Health and Wellness with Grace Virtual Dispensary Link (Designs for Health)
2https://www.designsforhealth.com/u/optimalhealthwellness
• Quantum Nurse Eternal Health (Face Skin Care, Protein Powder and Elderberry)
https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/
• Premier Research Labs – (QRA Biofield Energy Tested Nutraceuticals)
https://prlabs.com/customer/account/create/code/59n84f/
Co-host/s:
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/support/
Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path