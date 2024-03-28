BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Angelina Ireland—Protecting Each Other From MAiD in 2024
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
59 views • 03/28/2024

March 28, 2024: My guest this week is Angelina Ireland, Executive Director of the Delta Hospice Society. We begin with a short interview followed by a recording of her presentation on the status of palliative care in BC and Canada following government promotion of doctor-assisted suicide and euthanasia. She tells us what actions we can take to protect ourselves and our loved ones from increasingly hostile and aggressive governments.

Learn more about the Delta Hospice Society and their Do Not Euthanize (DNE) and Guardian Angels programs at: https://deltahospicesociety.org

You can reach them by phone at: 1-800-232-1589


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
lifeprolifedhskillingchp canadachristian heritage partyrod tayloreuthanasiabchospicecaringmaidangelina irelandpalliative caredelta hospicechpcanadaadrian dixchp talksbcpolieby
