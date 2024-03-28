CHP Talks: Angelina Ireland—Protecting Each Other From MAiD in 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 28, 2024: My guest this week is Angelina Ireland, Executive Director of the Delta Hospice Society. We begin with a short interview followed by a recording of her presentation on the status of palliative care in BC and Canada following government promotion of doctor-assisted suicide and euthanasia. She tells us what actions we can take to protect ourselves and our loved ones from increasingly hostile and aggressive governments.
Learn more about the Delta Hospice Society and their Do Not Euthanize (DNE) and Guardian Angels programs at: https://deltahospicesociety.org
You can reach them by phone at: 1-800-232-1589
