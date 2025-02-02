The Struggle in Susya, Masafer Yatta

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Palestinian family, Al-Nawaja'a, in the village of Susya in Masafer Yatta stands alone in resisting the Zionist settlement's expansion on Palestinian land. The family faces daily attacks by Zionist settlers.
Interview: Nasser Al-Nawaja'a.
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 13/01/2025
