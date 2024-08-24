Are you ready for the storm? / 嵐への備えはできていますか?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
■「時が来た」FRB議長9月利下げ示唆
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/pickup/6511584
【"嵐が来る"ので今の内に備えてください】
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/pickup/6511556
https://www.brighteon.com/1afbf592-6599-418e-bc43-7a558e468524
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
https://x.com/AwakenedOutlaw/status/1817988416476430487
https://x.com/mercuryconsul/status/1714949517060252032?s=19
https://www.brighteon.com/9153bcfe-00d2-41dd-8b31-bc65dd16e0f8
■いよいよドル崩壊が本格始動・見たこともないような暴落
■海峡封鎖・物流停滞・見たことのない値札
■ワクチン犯罪者達の暴挙