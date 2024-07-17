Fourth Industrial Revolution, Navigating Alternate Dimensions, Prison Planet Overlay | Babylon Burning #16

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John and Matt return discussing the nano particle war on bodies, wealthy existentialist technocratic Mormons, navigating alternate dimensions, the interconnected relationship of our world with the local galactic fractal, and discuss the nature of the prison planet overlay upon our world
