MSM doesn`t want you to remember this...

Have you noticed that the `news` is flooded constantly with the staged `wars`, immigration problems, and the Trump clown show? All governments are involved in hiding what they did to their own citizens over the last 3 1/2 years. They took away our rights to choose, they lied to our faces about everything! They shut down our businesses, they locked us down, separated us from our sick and elderly, and finally injected us with poison and corrupted our DNA! Of course they definitely don`t want you to remember any of that! So all governments will follow the `war` script in order to keep their people stupid and enslaved.The True Covid Dissidents Tried to Warn Us From the Very Beginning! Remember all these doctors sounding the alarm in 2020!? Why are there suddenly new Narrative Gatekeepers who pushed lockdowns and masks but who now want to claim that they are somehow the leaders of the 'covid dissident dream team'. They make me sick! They ignore every doctor who came out early and risked it all to tell the truth! Many more docs and researchers came forward, so please see Full Video “Honest Experts are Trying to Warn You” https://www.bitchute.com/video/EU5b9cR4BE6D/

