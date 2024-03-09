Evil Rabbi Eliyahu Mali, head of the Settlers' yeshiva School in occupied Jaffa, incited his Students serving in the Israeli occupation Forces to KILL Everyone in GAZA, including BABIES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Today he is a baby, tomorrow he is a fighter." - Rabbi Eliyahu Mali, head of the settlers' yeshiva school in occupied Jaffa, incited his students serving in the Israeli occupation forces to kill everyone in Gaza, including babies.
◾️He referenced alleged Jewish principles of war, stating, "The law - no soul shall live. If you don't kill them, they will kill you." When asked if babies were included, he responded, "Same, shoot them."