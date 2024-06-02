Mind Control - Manipulation: How to Protect Yourself from Propaganda!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Taken from the video by Peter McLaughlin titled "Manipulation - How to Protect Yourself from Propaganda" Reposted from :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHjlY9V3Ff8
If you have been vaxxed, I highly recommend you fully read the "Plandemic Warnings - Part 8" article below, pray the repentance prayer and do the detox protocols listed there. Only Jesus Christ can cancel the side-effects of these nefarious and diabolical vaccines. This might be your last chance.
https://444prophecynews.com/plandemic-warnings-part-8-ewm/
If you enjoyed this video clip, please consider sending a donation to the link below. More videos like this are coming. Stay tuned !
PAYPAL DEPOSIT EMAIL ADDRESS:
ewm2030(AT)proton.me
Bitcoin (BTC) Deposit Address:
1EyX2EEb1P3ykyXzETVJZf2nvWnX55HywC
Tether (USDT) TRC20 Deposit Address:
TFN47Tah32w97VDKB5sKyHPJVD3mWnSVHW
Tether (USDT) ERC20 Deposit Address:
0x02243b39d74a6af5e6f808e40ff66775b6db5a57
Tether (USDT) BSC (BEP20) Deposit Address:
0x02243b39d74a6af5e6f808e40ff66775b6db5a57
Thanks, EWM2030
https://www.bitchute.com/ewm2030/
https://rumble.com/user/EWM2030
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ewm2030
https://444prophecynews.com/?s=EWM