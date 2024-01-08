Another Football Player Collapses during Game - Andy Delort - Umm-Salal (Qatar)

The French forward Andy Delort, from Qatari club Umm-Salal, collapsed and started convulsing on the field in the 16th minute of the Qatar Stars Cup final against Al Arabi. Ten minutes after scoring his team's first goal, the French striker began spinning around before falling to the ground and having convulsions.

Andy Delort was quickly attended to by the medical staff present at the stadium. The game continued, and according to the French press, the footballer was seen on the bench for the second half.

Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLdVlwhE9hg&ab_channel=%D9%82%D8%A7%D9%88%D9%85-Qawem

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

