Gun Control & Controlled Substances - A Toxic Relationship

Does the Second Amendment preserve the rights of those who either currently, or in their past, have unlawfully used controlled substances? From Hunter Biden’s recent slap on the wrist from the DOJ, to the restrictions that still exist for medical marijuana card holders, it’s really important for Americans to be aware of their rights. There are so many questions. Can you exercise your God given right to keep and bear arms when you aren’t under the influence but may have access to controlled substances? And what about individuals who may have had a drug problem, but now those problems are a thing of the past? We’re going to make an effort to bring everyone up to date on this issue.

And our 2A For Today Modern MilitiaWOMAN spotlight, there was no pregnant pause when this courageous mother-to-be whipped out her firearm to defend her family in a parking garage in Little Rock, Arkansas. Two robbers showed up and began beating her husband, but she immediately knew what to do and executed her God given right with no hesitation. As a result, she managed to save not only her own life and the life of her unborn child, but also her husband and two daughters.

Welcome to 2A For Today, a program where we explore all things that protect, threaten, and violate the Second Amendment protected and God given rights of all Americans.

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com