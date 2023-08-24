BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US High School Tennis Featuring: Joshua Zhao (Class 2024)
7 views • 08/24/2023

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.


Featured course:
Intuitive Tennis for Beginners
by Nikola Aracic
Learn more @ https://bit.ly/3E8j7RQ

On today's show we have a solid all around player from the Great White North and examine the concept of Intuitive tennis from one of the largest tennis instructional platforms on Earth in our coaches corner. Enjoy!

Video Credits:
College Tennis Recruitment Video - Joshua Zhao (Class 2024)
Joshua Zhao
@joshuazhao5529
https://www.youtube.com/@joshuazhao5529

Intuitive Tennis for Beginners
by Nikola Aracic
https://bit.ly/3E8j7RQ

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net.
http://www.ussportsradio.net

tennistennis playertennis coachncaa tennishigh school tennis
Related videos
More from Brighteon
