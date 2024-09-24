⚡️Report by Russian Defence Ministry on the progress of the special military operation

(24 September 2024)

Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Liptsy and Volchansk directions, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 36th Marine Brigade, and 113th Territorial Defence Brigade near Liptsy, Volchansk, and Volchanskye Khutora (Kharkov reg).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the Kraken nationalist formation was repelled.

The AFU losses up to 65 troops, 3 motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 43rd, 44th, 66th mechanised brigs, 3rd Assault Brig of the AFU, and 114th Territorial Defence Brig near Kupyansk, Zagoruykovka, Kolesnikovka, Lozovaya, Novoyegorovka (Kharkov reg), Makeyevka, Nevskoye (Lugansk PR), and Torskoye (DPR).

Four counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 14th, 63rd mech'd brigs of the AFU, and 1st Natl Guard Brig were repelled.

AFU losses up to 420 troops, one Kozak armoured fighting vehic, 3 pickup trucks, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 152-mm Akatsiya SP'd artill syst, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst, one 122-mm D-30 howi, and one UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun. 4 AFU field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Yug Group of Forces took lines, positions & inflicted losses on formations of the 24, 28, 30, 54th, 93rd mech'd brigades, 56th Motr'd Infantry Brig, 5th Assault Brig, 25th Airborne Brig of the AFU, 116th Territorial Defence Brig, and the Lyut Assault Brig of the Natl Police of UKR near Kramatorsk, Seversk, Verkhnekamenskoye, Kalinino, Stupochki, Predtechino, Belaya Gora, Maksimilyanovka, and Katerinovka (DPR).

AFU losses up to 810 troops, one armoured personnel carrier, one armoured fighting vehic, 15 motor vehics, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab SP'd artill syst, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howis, one 152-mm D-20 gun, 2 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill systs, one 122-mm D-30 howi, two 105-mm guns, namely, one UK-made L-119 & 1 U.S.-made M119. One electronic warfare station & 4 field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Tsentr GOFs continued advancing the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 67th, 100th mech'd brigs, 142nd, 144th, 152nd infantry brigs, 95th Air Assault Brig, 55th Artill Brig, 78th Air Assault Regt of the AFU, 109, 118, 119th territorial defence brigs, and 14th Natl Guard Brig near Dzerzhinsk, Nelepovka, Rozovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, Grodovka, Ukrainsk, Gornyak, and Kurakhovka (DPR).



Ten counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 53rd, 150th, 151st mech'd brigs, 68th Jaeger Brig of the AFU, 3rd, 12th, 15th natl guard brigs, and the Omega Special Ops Detachment were repelled.



AFU losses up to 555 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one Turkish-made Kirpi armoured fight vehic, five pickup trucks, one 152-mm Msta-B howi, one 152-mm D-20 gun, & 3 122-mm D-30 howis.



▫️Vostok GOFs improved along the front line and inflicted losses on formations of the 33rd Mech'd Brig, 58th Motorised Infantry Brig of the AFU, 116th, 127th territorial defence brigs, and 21st Natl Guard Brig near Dobrovolye, Ugledar, Zolotaya Niva, Shakhtyorskoye, Rovnopol (DPR), and Temirovka (Zaporozhye reg).



One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 72nd Mech'd Brig was repelled.

AFU losses up to 130 troops, 5 motor vehics, & 1 Polish-made Krab SP'd artill syst.



▫️Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 128th Mtn Assault Brig of the AFU, 35th Marine Brig, 103rd, 108th, and 123rd territorial defence brigs near Malaya Tokmachka, Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye reg), Zaporozhye, Tokaryovka (Kherson reg), & Kherson.



AFU losses up to 50 troops, four motor vehics, one 152-mm Akatsiya SP'd artill syst, one 152-mm Msta-B howi, and one 152-mm D-20 gun. One Anklav-N electronic warfare station and one field ammo depot were destroyed.



▫️Op'l-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, and Missile Troops and Artill of the Russian GOFs delivered strikes at a defenсe industry enterprise of UKR, which produced and serviced gas turbine engines for AFU combat aircraft, as well as the power facilities that ensured their operation, infrastructure of a military airfield, two UAV production workshops and one UAV assembly point, one POL depot, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 149 areas.

▫️AD units shot down two U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missiles & 3 HIMARS MLRS projectiles as well as 63 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the SMO, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,187 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,343 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,458 MLRS combat vehicles, 15,150 field artillery guns and mortars, and 26,436 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.