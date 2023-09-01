FLASHBACK | Jeb Bush predicted a 'pandemic' four years before it happened.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Let's not forget that @JebBush predicted a 'pandemic' four years before it happened.
"The next President is gonna be confronted with an unforeseen challenge. That’s almost certain. It could be a pandemic [...] or an attack on our country."
The Bush family knows the agenda.
https://twitter.com/goddeketal/status/1697377704457228289?s=20