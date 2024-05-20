BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Windows 11 Must Be Stopped - A Veteran PC Repair Shop Owner's Dire Warning - Jody Bruchon
1355 views • 12 months ago

PLEASE WATCH THE UPDATE VIDEO:


Windows 11 Must Be Stopped: THE SEQUEL - Jody Bruchon

https://youtu.be/vvaWrmS3Vg4


The requirements for Windows 11 include UEFI, Secure Boot, and a Trusted Platform Module (TPM). This is how Microsoft will make every piece of computing hardware submit to their whims within the next decade. Do you own your computer or not?


My video about Right to Repair is probably relevant to your interests:


 • Here's What Louis Rossmann is Missing...

"You CHOSE to use Windows, you didn't HAVE to choose to use Windows so stop whining" response:

https://youtu.be/tSu83e5gRHA


"But You HAD A CHOICE And CHOSE To Use Windows (or macOS)" - Jody Bruchon

28c3: The coming war on general computation

 https://youtu.be/HUEvRyemKSg


 • Being Able to Hack Around Windows 11'...

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/eEY906hRoG4


The correct pronunciation of Linux: https://mirrors.edge.kernel.org/pub/l...

Yes, Microsoft does encrypt many hard drives by default: https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/win...


Special thanks to @lottery248 for setting and timing out English language subtitles for this video!


No, I'm not a military veteran. In case you live under a rock, "veteran" can also mean "a person who is long experienced or practiced in an activity or capacity."


Shared from and subscribe to:

Jody Bruchon

https://www.youtube.com/@JodyBruchon/videos

truthcomputerswindows 11
