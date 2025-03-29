Democrats Still Lying and Deceiving People

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Releases Statement On Signal "Leak" Of Houthi War Plans She Catalogues Jeffrey Goldberg's History Of Fake News, Hoaxes, & Anti-Trump Propaganda: This Is The Same Jeffrey Goldberg Who Infamously Lied About Weapons Of Mass Destruction To Get Us Into The Iraq War"