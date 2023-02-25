BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VLOG | Embodiment of the Autists Part 1 | Feb 22d, 2023
RevealingtheJewelsofAutism
RevealingtheJewelsofAutism
4 views • 02/25/2023

2-21-2023, I experienced an unprecedented and significant cosmic event which affects the embodiment of some of this very high vibrational beings diagnosed on the planet with autism. Their embodiment will be a transformational event in the physical. In this video, I explain what I saw happening and talk a bit about the disruptions to their functioning they may experience. Additionally, the last third or so is an energy process to help them begin this process. The energy work is appropriate for anyone on this embodiment journey. ****NOTE: I just added the images from this vlog on our website:https://www.moonoros.one/post/embodiment-of-autists Since this vlog was recorded, deeper awareness came to the surface. Hence, there will be a part 2 to this video.

autismautistembodimentrevealing-the-jewels-of-autism
