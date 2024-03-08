© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Signs of the spring surge as another group of illegal immigrants arrive overnight in Eagle Pass - about half of them from Venezuela. CBP encountered 335,000 Venezuelans in FY23, but only 834 were sent back due to a lack of a repatriation agreement.