Energy Frequency and Med Bed Type Technologies
65 views • 04/04/2023

https://usamedbed.com

View various energy and frequency based technology products using sound frequency. electrons, photons and more to assist with various health and wellness related issues.

Learn about energy, frequency and vibration "med bed" type technologies with Don DeJesus. As technology advances so to do the devices and equipment available to assist with health and wellness. This video showcases three different sound, frequency and vibration technologies including: 1. Sound Frequency Wave Watch $495 2. Home Frequency Med Bed (NEW) $4,995 3. Tesla Plasma Machine $16,500 Learn about these rejuvenation technologies, Tesla technology and how they can assist the body to assist with various health issues, diseases and energy below. https://usamedbed.com #tesla #medbed #soundfrequency #vibration #energy #technology #health #wellness #usamedbed #medbed
healthenergyfrequencyvibrationproductswellnessmed bed
