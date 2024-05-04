BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Wise Sparrow and the Lost Seed - Uncle Rico's Fables - 158
9 views • 12 months ago

The Wise Sparrow and the Lost Seed - Uncle Rico's Fables - 158

 Copyright © 2024 Rico Roho


#fables

#storytime

#ChildrensBooks


Books by Rico Roho are available on your local Amazon.

Search Directly on your local Amazon: Rico Roho - Uncle Rico's Illustrated Fables

or use this link below

https://bit.ly/RicoRohoBooks


Dive into a world where timeless wisdom meets modern sensibility in this enchanting collection of 160 fables. In today's fast-paced world, fostering understanding and cooperation is more crucial than ever, and these reimagined fables are crafted to resonate with the young minds of today.


Join us on a journey through tales that blend tradition with innovation, emphasizing cooperation, empathy, and partnership over violence. In these fables, characters grapple with ethical questions and the intricate dynamics of human relationships, teaching valuable life lessons of friendship, resilience, kindness, and responsibility.


Available now in Kindle, Paperback with black and white illustrations, a stunning hardcover Collector's edition featuring 160 full-color images, and an engaging audiobook format. Whether you're seeking to ignite the fires of imagination or stimulate critical thinking, Uncle Rico's Fables has something for everyone.


Don't miss out on this opportunity to empower children with the tools they need to navigate our rapidly evolving world. Subscribe now and embark on an enchanting journey of learning and discovery with Uncle Rico's Fables!

life lessonsstory timegrandmotherfairy talesfablesshort storiesgrandfatherparenting tipsrico rohokids educationchildrens literaturemythological storiesmoral storiesbedtime storiesuncle ricos fablesreading is funpicture booksyoung readersbook wormfamily readinglibrary lifelearning is funkid lit communityfolk talesencourage reading
