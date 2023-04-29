BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

On Outside the Beltway, Nicole expressed concern over the CCP's infiltration in the United States, highlighting the existence of CCP-run police stations in various major cities
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
23 views • 04/29/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2fpuwwf7e3

04/27/2023 On Outside the Beltway, Nicole expressed concern over the CCP's infiltration in the United States, highlighting the existence of CCP-run police stations in various major cities. She called on viewers to contact their congressmen and support Mike Gallagher's letter demanding an investigation into CCP operatives on US soil. Nicole also highlighted how the CCP is involved in local politics, including fundraising for politicians, which could potentially influence the outcome of US presidential elections.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/27/2023 在Outside the Beltway节目中，妮可表达了对中共在美国渗透的担忧，特别是强调了中共在各大城市设立的警局。她呼吁观众联系他们的国会议员，支持麦克·加拉格尔要求调查在美国境内的中共特工的信件。妮可还强调了中共参与地方政治，包括为政治家筹款，这可能会对美国总统选举的结果产生影响。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy