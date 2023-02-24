WHO Removes "Respect For Dignity, Human Rights & Fundamental Freedoms" From New Pandemic Treaty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
READ the amended draft for the new Pandemic Treaty
👉🏽 https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_7-en.pdf
This is a picture perfect, legal loophole verbage Setup for future Mass Cullings that get around individual countries human right's for Trib- Great Tribulation coming imo- ~Ezek34 Pastor Kern