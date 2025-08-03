Iran Armed: S-400 Shield, Chinese Missiles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran’s military has taken a quantum leap, deploying Russian S-400 air defence and Chinese HQ-9B missiles to counter aerial threats. With live drills near Isfahan and new missile batteries installed, Iran’s skies are now guarded by some of the world’s most advanced systems. How will Israel, the US, and the Gulf react to this radical new balance of power? Dive into the details of Iran’s stunning military evolution and what it means for regional security.
From rust to rockets: The battle to modernise Iran's legacy air force:
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=313022
Mirrored - WION
