BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Large Celestial Bodies Close By Disrupting Earth
TEOTWAWKI Life
TEOTWAWKI Life
27 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
1077 views • 07/05/2023

This is from YT Channel 'The Final Days'. There are several FAA.gov cameras showing these planets, but you can only see them on a clear day. All planets have a magnetic presence and the stronger (more mass) will jerk the weaker around. EARTH IS THE WEAKER. We are feeling the initial effects through volcanoes and earthquakes. The worst is yet to come.

Some of the Cameras that have recorded these two planets (central time):Tok (6K8) NW 7:30 PM https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras/cameraSite/146/details/camera/10434/loop

Nenana Mun (PANN) S 6pm https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras/cameraSite/111/details/camera/10297/loop

Puntilla Lake (6AK) SE noon https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras/cameraSite/81/details/camera/10199/loop

Uganak Bay E 12:30 pm https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras/cameraSite/176/details/camera/10553/loop

Buckland (PABL) SE 1 pm https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras/cameraSite/132/details/camera/10375/loop

Anvik (PANV) S 4 pm https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras/cameraSite/212/details/camera/10706/loop

All sites FAA WeatherCams List: https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras?scroll=200

Keywords
newsbiblenibiruwormwoodraptureastronomydragonplanet-xunited-nationsnear-extermination-level-eventlarge-planets-nearbyfaa-cameras
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy