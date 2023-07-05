Large Celestial Bodies Close By Disrupting Earth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is from YT Channel 'The Final Days'. There are several FAA.gov cameras showing these planets, but you can only see them on a clear day. All planets have a magnetic presence and the stronger (more mass) will jerk the weaker around. EARTH IS THE WEAKER. We are feeling the initial effects through volcanoes and earthquakes. The worst is yet to come.
Some of the Cameras that have recorded these two planets (central time):Tok (6K8) NW 7:30 PM https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras/cameraSite/146/details/camera/10434/loop
Nenana Mun (PANN) S 6pm https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras/cameraSite/111/details/camera/10297/loop
Puntilla Lake (6AK) SE noon https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras/cameraSite/81/details/camera/10199/loop
Uganak Bay E 12:30 pm https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras/cameraSite/176/details/camera/10553/loop
Buckland (PABL) SE 1 pm https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras/cameraSite/132/details/camera/10375/loop
Anvik (PANV) S 4 pm https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras/cameraSite/212/details/camera/10706/loop
All sites FAA WeatherCams List: https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras?scroll=200