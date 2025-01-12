Who Really Owns The Federal Reserve?

Source: Get Based (YouTube)

Published: Dec 24, 2024

Who owns the Federal Reserve? In 1910, seven of the world's wealthiest and most powerful bankers secretly gathered on a faraway island to create the Federal Reserve.

Since then, America, and the rest of the world have been enslaved by a central bank that has enabled endless wars, historically extreme wealth gaps, and a 36 Trillion dollar debt bubble on the brink of bursting.

After you watch this video - you'll know what needs to happen next.

