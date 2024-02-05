Oklahoma drag queen elementary school principal resigns amid outrage, official says. The Oklahoma elementary school principal with a drag queen persona and who had previously faced child pornography charges has resigned.





Shane Murnan, who performed drag shows under the alias “Shantel Mandalay,” submitted his letter of resignation as principal of John Glenn Elementary School to the Western Heights School district on Thursday, State Schools Superintendent Ryan Walters announced.





“The drag queen is out at Western Heights. I’ve demanded it from day one,” Walters said in a video posted on X Friday. “This is not what parents want for their kids.”





“Our students will be protected from predatory behavior, and I have been crystal clear that I will not allow Oklahoma schools to become a training ground in drag queen propaganda.”





Murnan had served as principal at the elementary school in Oklahoma City since June 2023, Fox 25 reported.





The popular social media account Libs of TikTok initially exposed Murnan’s alleged drag queen activities in August 2023.





A video of Murnan in full drag surfaced of him reading children’s books during a story hour at the Metropolitan Library System on June 15, 2021, was shared after his hiring, the outlet reported.





Library officials said a background search of Murnan’s past was done before the event.